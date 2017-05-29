The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 29, 2017 | Last Update : 05:31 PM IST

India, All India

C'garh: Maoists threaten Akshay, Saina for helping kin of slain CRPF jawans

ANI
Published : May 29, 2017, 5:21 pm IST
Updated : May 29, 2017, 5:24 pm IST

In a pamphlet, the two celebrities have been threatened besides urging other celebrities to stand with the poor and the revolution.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Badminton player Saina Nehwal (Photo: PTI)
 Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Badminton player Saina Nehwal (Photo: PTI)

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Maoists in Chhattisgarh have threatened Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and ace badminton player Saina Nehwal for financially assisting families of 12 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) men, who sacrificed their lives in a Maoist ambush in March in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

In a pamphlet, the two celebrities have been threatened besides urging other celebrities to stand with the poor and the revolution.

Kumar had pledged Rs. 9 lakh in assistance to each family, while Nehwal, on her 27th birthday, had said that she would give a total of Rs. 6 lakh.

"We condemn the financial assistance given to the families of CRPF jawans killed in PLGA attacks. We appeal to famous figures, film actors, sportspersons and celebrities to stand with the revolution and poor people. Stand against police atrocities and human rights violations," the pamphlet read.

The pamphlets were circulated during the week-long anniversary of the Naxal movement, the police officials informed.

"It reflects their mentality and everyone should denounce such a mentality. Everyone appreciates what the two celebrities did for the martyrs and it is a nationalist approach. Chhattisgarh Police appreciate their gesture," Anti-Naxal operations special director general D.M. Awasthi said.

Tags: maoists, akshay kumar, saina nehwal, sukma attack, crpf jawans
Location: India, Chhatisgarh, Raipur

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: Macron outdoes Trump's power grip in handshake

2

AlphaGo retires from Go, will assist scientists

3

Brazilian musicians arrange protest concert demanding new president

4

Television actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak to make her Bollywood debut

5

Swedish satire The Square wins Palme d'Or at Cannes, Sofia Coppola awarded Best Director prize

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham