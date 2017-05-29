The Asian Age | News

14 molest 2 women in UP: Police arrest 4 prime accused; hunt on for others

Besides molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while distraught victims kept on begging to be spared.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has successfully arrested four prime accused in the shocking Rampur molestation case. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Rampur: The Uttar Pradesh Police has successfully arrested four prime accused in the shocking Rampur molestation case, while a massive manhunt is underway to nab the remaining absconding perpetrators.

While three men were arrested by Sunday night, the fourth was nabbed on Monday.

"All the four prime accused have been arrested. Till yesterday night, the police had arrested three. The search is on. Our four teams are out in search of the others accused," Rampur Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipin Tanda told ANI.

A video of two women being molested by a group of men in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur surfaced.

Around 12 to 14 boys can be seen in the video, molesting the women, even while they pleaded to let them go.

Proving the sheer fearlessness of the perpetrators, the boys filmed the entire development and posted it on social media.

Besides manhandling and molesting the girls, the boys were laughing and making jokes the whole time, while the distraught girls kept on begging to be spared.

Surprisingly, it was not much long ago when Yogi-Adityanath Government has launched 'Anti-Romeo' squads to check on eve-teasing in public areas, to ensure the safety of girls in the state.

