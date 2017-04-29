The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 29, 2017

India, All India

Noise over Kupwara attack aimed to increase hatred towards Muslims: Farooq Abdullah

ANI
Published : Apr 29, 2017, 8:00 pm IST
Updated : Apr 29, 2017, 7:56 pm IST

Three armed soldiers, including a captain, were killed on Thursday during an ecounter with terrorists in Panzgam of Kupwara district.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also criticised the Centre for banning the Internet and other social media in the valley. (Photo: File)
Srinagar: National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said highlighting the death of three army soldiers in Kupwara was aimed at spreading hatred against Muslims.

"The noise is not so much about 25 CRPF jawans getting killed in Chhattisgarh, rather, the noise is about three army men killed in Kupwara. They are beating the drum to increase hatred towards Muslims, please keep this in mind," Abdullah said.

"Now a days, new tricks are being played, be careful. This is not an attack on particular sect of people, but on all of us," he added.

Criticising the Centre for banning the Internet and other social media, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said, "I called on the government and told them don't take such types of measures. They are mistaken that the by imposing ban, conditions will improve. The situations will not improve until and unless talks are not held with all. They think they can suppress us with force. The more they try to suppress it, the more fire it will create," he said.

Three armed soldiers, including a captain, were killed on Thursday during an ecounter with terrorists in the Panzgam camp in Kupwara district.

In the gunfight, Captain Ayush Yadav, Subedar Bhoop Singh Gujjar and Naik B Venkata Ramanna were the ones killed.

Five other soldiers were injured and are undergoing treatment at the army's 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar.

Tags: kupwara encounter, muslims, sukma naxal attack, farooq abdullah
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

