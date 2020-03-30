Monday, Mar 30, 2020 | Last Update : 12:03 AM IST

Kolkata Army doctor, JCO test corona positive

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Mar 29, 2020, 10:05 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2020, 10:05 pm IST

Both are said to have visited the same Army facility near New Delhi

The Indian Army has detected three Covid-29 infection cases among its ranks. (PTI)
New Delhi/Kolkata: A colonel-rank doctor and a junior commissioned officer (JCO) were on Sunday confirmed to have the COVID-19 infection, taking the number of corona positive cases in the Indian Army to three.

The doctor serves at the Army Command Hospital in Kolkata while the JCO is posted at an Army base in Dehradun. They are in good health, sources told PTI.

The doctor recently travelled to an Army facility in New Delhi and developed fever on March 24 and breathlessness on 28th March. After his sample returned positive for COVID-19, he has been quarantined and his colleagues have been put under watch.

PTI reported that the JCO too is understood to have visited the Army facility near the national capital earlier this month.

The agency cited sources in the Army as saying that all the contacts of the two positive cases have been traced and quarantined accordingly.

The army, however, denied reports that a soldier with the Territorial Army has also tested positive for COVID19.

The first case of coronavirus infection in the Indian Army was that of a jawan of Ladakh Scouts. He is thought to have been infected with the virus from his father who had returned from Iran last month and also tested positive. The soldier has already recovered, according to an official.

