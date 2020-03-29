Sunday, Mar 29, 2020 | Last Update : 04:52 PM IST

India, All India

Indian students stranded in UK appeal PM Modi for help

PTI
Published : Mar 29, 2020, 1:29 pm IST
Updated : Mar 29, 2020, 1:29 pm IST

Many of the stranded students are from different parts of India, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand

AFP photo
 AFP photo

London: Hundreds of Indian students stranded in the UK have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to organise a rescue flight amid the ongoing travel ban enforced by India to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

A group of at least 380 students from India has started a data chain with their passport details to create a collective voice to lobby the Indian government for action.

Among them is a group of marine engineers from Kerala enrolled at the South Tyneside College in Tyne and Wear in north-east England, who were due to fly back to India after giving their management level exams this week.

"Our exams were supposed to happen on 23rd and 24th of March, but got cancelled on the 23rd after getting the question paper at the exam centre, by which time India's travel ban was in place," said Akhil Dharmaraj, First Engineer with NYK Ship Management who would be promoted to Chief Engineer once he clears his UK exams.

However, he and other mariners in a similar situation have no information about the rescheduling of their exams as they remain in self-isolation in shared apartments and hostels, stepping out only to buy essentials from supermarkets where they are faced with long queues and empty shelves.

They have not been able to access any protective masks, gloves or sanitisers and are worried about contracting the deadly virus while miles away from their loved ones in India.

"I have information directly from Cochin Airport that recently a flight with Indian nationals landed from Sydney. Indians have been evacuated from other countries around the world as well but we are not sure why we have been abandoned and how we can make our voice heard to Prime Minister Modi," said Dharmaraj, who is part of a WhatsApp group of fellow Indian students based in different parts of England and Scotland.

"As we began the list, it just kept growing. Most of us came on short term student visas and are the supporting members of our family back in India," said the 32-year-old, who has a three-year-old daughter back home in Cochin.

The UK Home Office has recently confirmed that any foreign students or professionals on visas that had expired or expiring would be given an extension at least until May 31.

Many of the stranded students, who are from different parts of India, including Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra and Uttarakhand, expressed their relief at the visa extension announcement but they remain concerned about the limited resources at their disposal in the face of mounting accommodation and essentials costs.

Besides, many are exposed to greater risk of contracting COVID-19 due to being crammed into packed hostels with shared kitchen and bathroom facilities during the current lockdown imposed in the UK.

"Sir please if you can look into this matter because like me many of my Indian friends who came to UK for studies are stuck," said Margesh Raj from Coventry University in his plea to Prime Minister Modi on Twitter.

These students have also been creating videos to post on social media and appealing through the Indian High Commission in London, which has asked them to register their details.

Indian students' representative groups such as the National Indian Students and Alumni Union UK (NISAU-UK) and the Indian National Students Association (INSA) have also been issuing advisories and providing assistance.

The NISAU-UK has launched a new Home Away From Home virtual initiative targeted at this group of Indians, who find themselves stranded in the UK as a result of the lockdowns in both the countries.

"These are testing times for all, and we understand just how difficult it is for students in particular to be away from their families right now, as most of our volunteers are going through the same," said a NISAU-UK spokesperson.

"There are a series of activities planned, ranging from Netflix parties to webinars to career development and sessions from stand-up comics. We have extended this initiative to all Indians, no matter where in the world you are  NISAU has got your back," the spokesperson said.

Tags: uk covid-19, covid-19 india, coronavirus outbreak
Location: India, Telangana

Latest From India

Health officials screen passengers arriving from Dubai before being sent to hospital in the wake of covid19 in Indore on Friday. PTI photo

Suspected Coronavirus patient in Indore tries to flee hospital, caught

: Migrants from Delhi try to reach to their native area during a nationwide lockdown, imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Lucknow. PTI photo

Don't take infection with you to families in villages: Kejriwal to migrants

Health workers spray disinfectant during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in Chikmagalur. PTI

Covid19 deaths in India climb to 25, cases inching towards 1,000

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat' (PTI file)

Lockdown only way out to fight coronavirus: Modi in Mann ki Baat

MOST POPULAR

1

COVID-19 home test kits developed by UK scientists give you results in 30 minutes

2

Beware: No vaccine exists for coronavirus, but website claiming to sell it is active in India

3

Beware of fake news, you can't self-test for coronavirus

4

Hey Google, tell me about Savitribai Phule: Assistant celebrates feminist icon

5

Threat to data privacy as US bill targets encryption to curb child sex abuse online

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham