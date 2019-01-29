Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

India, All India

Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala officer for search in CPI(M) office

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2019, 10:05 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2019, 10:05 am IST

Vijayan's criticism comes amid a raging row over LDF govt ordering a departmental probe against the young officer Chaitra Teresa John.

While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state. (Photo: File)
 While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday slammed a woman IPS officer who searched the office of the ruling CPI(M), saying some vested interests had a tendency to "tarnish" the image of those in politics.

His criticism comes amid a raging row over the LDF government ordering a departmental probe against the young officer Chaitra Teresa John after she came to the CPI(M)'s district office on January 24 midnight in search of some accused in a case.

A police team, led by Chaitra, had come tracing some leaders of DYFI, the youth wing of CPI(M), who were reportedly involved in the alleged stone pelting of a police station in the city, following which a probe had been ordered against her, based on the complaint of the party district leaders.

While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state.

It was necessary in a democratic society to create a conducive environment for the smooth functioning of party offices and the safeguarding of such institutions was generally viewed as the duty of the police, he said.

"Some vested interests have an inclination to tarnish the image of those in politics and there have been occasions when some people have fallen for such tendencies. A democratic society can go forward only after rectifying such outlooks," he said, adding that the government was viewing the search at the CPI(M) party office with the same approach.

A complaint had been received from the party district secretary in this connection and it was the responsibility of a government to consider it with seriousness in a democratic society, he said.

"So the DGP has been directed to carry out a probe into the complaint. The government's policy is to ensure a smooth environment where all political parties can function freely. The government will take appropriate action if anyone adopts a stand different from it," the Chief Minister added.

Presenting the issue as a submission in the House, Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the search was legal and any action against the officer would send a wrong message and amounted to demoralising the police force.

Tags: pinarayi vijayan, cpi(m), ldf, ramesh chennithala
Location: India, Kerala

Latest From India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of Fernandes

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Fernandes

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death. (Photo: File)

J Jayalalithaa had mood swings during hospitalisation: Doctor to panel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi says BJP will always protect interests of Assam

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham