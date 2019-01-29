Leaders across nation pay tribute to former minister George Fernandes

PM Modi said that the former minister represented the best of India's political leadership.

Fernandes rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders across political parties paid homage to former union minister George Fernandes, who died today after a long illness on Tuesday.

George Sahab represented the best of India’s political leadership.



Frank and fearless, forthright and farsighted, he made a valuable contribution to our country. He was among the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised.



Saddened by his passing away. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

During his long years in public life, George Sahab never deviated from his political ideology. He resisted the Emergency tooth and nail. His simplicity and humility were noteworthy. My thoughts are with his family, friends and lakhs of people grieving. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 29, 2019

"Very saddened at the passing away of former Defence Minister and much admired trade unionist, George Fernandes Ji. I have known him for decades. My condolences to his family and admirers," West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind, along with several other leaders across the political spectrum, also paid tribute to George Fernandes.

Distressed to learn of the passing of Shri George Fernandes, who served India in many capacities, including as Defence Minister. He epitomised simple living and high thinking. And was a champion of democracy, during the Emergency and beyond. We will all miss him #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 29, 2019

Heartfelt condolences on the passing away of former Defence Minister Sh. George Fernandes. My thoughts and prayers are with his family...May his soul rest in peace. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 29, 2019

Saddened by the demise of former Defence Minister George Fernandes. An able administrator, a distinguished politician, his contribution towards strengthening democracy will be etched in the hearts & minds of Indians forever. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. Om Shanti🙏🏼 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) January 29, 2019

Fernandes rose to prominence after his surprise victory in the 1967 parliamentary elections, over a Congress veteran in Mumbai.