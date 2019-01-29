Tuesday, Jan 29, 2019 | Last Update : 11:02 AM IST

India, All India

J Jayalalithaa had mood swings during hospitalisation: Doctor to panel

PTI
Published : Jan 29, 2019, 9:57 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2019, 9:57 am IST

Sometimes she will smile, sometimes she will say 'leave me alone,' Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry said.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death. (Photo: File)
 Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa during her hospitalisation in 2016 had mood fluctuations and wanted to be left alone on several occasions, a doctor who treated her has told an Inquiry commission probing the circumstances leading to the AIADMK leader’s death.

She was in fluctuating mood, sometimes she will smile, sometimes she will say “leave me alone,” the Justice A Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry said in a recent order quoting the deposition of Dr Shilpa.

In her capacity as a critical care duty doctor, she had attended to Jayalalithaa between October 1 and December 4, 2016.

Shilpa, an anaesthetist, made the remarks on Jayalalithaa’s then health status while giving evidence as a commission witness on the ailments of the late leader.

The deposition of Shilpa has been mentioned in the commission’s order dismissing a plea of the Apollo Hospitals seeking constitution of a 21-member medical board to help the panel examine medical records related to her treatment in 2016.

The commission said Dr Shilpa was cross-examined only by the counsel for first respondent V K Sasikala, a close aide of Jayalalithaa, and not by the counsel for the hospital.

Shilpa had resigned her job in the Apollo Hospitals in 2017.

Anyway, the hospital admitted to the views expressed by Dr Shilpa, the panel said adding at last, the critical care doctor’s assessment “proved that Chief Minister had cardiac arrest on the evening of December 4, 2016.” “That is the reason the counsel for the applicant hospital has not put any question even though Dr Shilpa was present before this commission on two occasions,” it said.

The Commission said state Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan in his deposition admitted that the evidence of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, was sufficient and there was no need for a medical panel.

Citing the assistance provided by government doctors following its request to decipher the medical records, the commission had last week dismissed the hospital’s application for the medical board.

Jayalalithaa died on December 5, 2016 and the Commission of Inquiry was constituted the next year by the AIADMK government following allegations and suspicions surrounding her death.

Tags: j jayalalithaa, aiadmk, j jayalalithaa death, apollo hospital, vk sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee condoles demise of Fernandes

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul Gandhi condoles demise of Fernandes

While replying to a submission on the issue in the state assembly, Vijayan said such raids were not usually carried out at the party offices in the state. (Photo: File)

Pinarayi Vijayan slams Kerala officer for search in CPI(M) office

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi says BJP will always protect interests of Assam

MOST POPULAR

1

Huawei backlash: France tightens 5G network controls

2

Ukraine sees surge in cyber attacks targeting election

3

Twitter under investigation for privacy rules breach

4

Mark Zuckerberg plans to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook Messenger

5

ISRO puts world’s lightest satellite into orbit, made by Indian students

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham