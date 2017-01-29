The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 29, 2017 | Last Update : 05:59 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi seeks to counter China while cosying up with Manila

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 29, 2017, 5:55 am IST
Updated : Jan 29, 2017, 5:53 am IST

Modi and Duterte reached out to each other, with the current year marking the 25th anniversary of the Asean-India Dialogue Partnership.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to the Obama baiter, President R.R. Duterte of the Philippines and current Asean chair, with both leaders praising each other on Indo-Asean cooperation.

However, what is most significant is that in a veiled message to China, PM Modi — in his outreach to Mr Duterte — clearly said India would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Asean in the pursuit of a rules-based regional architecture.

During the last year of former US President Barack Obama’s tenure, the US and the Philippines had a bitter falling out over the alleged brutal crackdown on the drug menace in the southeast Asian country. The rift was used by China to its advantage, which reached out to the Philippines despite the Sino-Philippines dispute over maritime rights to the South China Sea.

The ministry of external affairs on Saturday said, “The PM’s message clearly says that India would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Asean in the pursuit of a rules-based regional architecture which is open, inclusive, balanced and equitable. India wants to continue to work closely with Asean in regional and international fora.”

The reference by PM Modi to the “rules-based regional architecture” in the southeast Asian region is a clear indication of the apprehension that China is using its military might to settle territorial disputes in the South China Sea. And India’s move is also being perceived in some quarters as an attempt to reach out to the Philippines and contain Chinese influence there.

PM Modi and President Duterte reached out to each other, with the current year marking the 25th anniversary of the Asean-India Dialogue Partnership.

The ministry said, “In his message to President Duterte, the PM observed that the ‘Act East Policy’ is a reflection of the importance we attach to our strategic partnership with Asean. He also reaffirmed India’s desire to deepen its engagement with Asean.”

The MEA added, “President Duterte praised the ground-breaking initiatives taken by India across the political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars of the Asean-India strategic partnership for mutual benefit.”

Tags: narendra modi, barack obama, south china sea, r.r. duterte
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman does wedding photoshoot with pizza as husband

2

Don't make friends in Bollywood, says Kangana Ranaut

3

Australian Open: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal bid to add another chapter to captivating rivalry

4

Watch: Bondage sex in desi Maaya web series is both tempting and enlightening!

5

Film industry vociferously raises voice against attack on Bhansali in Jaipur

more

Editors' Picks

Obama has now planned to start Obama.org, a website which he and his wife Michelle will be coordinating their work together.

Barack Obama heads back to his original Twitter, starts Obama.org

WhatsApp is of the most popular messaging platforms for sharing information. Random news is known for spreading rumours and scams.

How to trick a WhatsApp scam message, refrain from spreading it

Thousands of students protesting at Tamukkam grounds. (Photo: DC)

Jallikattu ban: PM meets TN CM, says matter sub-judice

He was presented with a citation by former India player and Legends Club President Madhav Apte. (Photo: PTI)

Kapil Dev inducted into Legends Club 'Hall of Fame'

Alleged serial rapist Sunil Rastogi, who was arrested in Delhi last week. (Photo: File)

'Serial rapist' was hunting for victims when daughter was ill

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham