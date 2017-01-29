Delhi seeks to counter China while cosying up with Manila

Modi and Duterte reached out to each other, with the current year marking the 25th anniversary of the Asean-India Dialogue Partnership.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to the Obama baiter, President R.R. Duterte of the Philippines and current Asean chair, with both leaders praising each other on Indo-Asean cooperation.

However, what is most significant is that in a veiled message to China, PM Modi — in his outreach to Mr Duterte — clearly said India would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Asean in the pursuit of a rules-based regional architecture.

During the last year of former US President Barack Obama’s tenure, the US and the Philippines had a bitter falling out over the alleged brutal crackdown on the drug menace in the southeast Asian country. The rift was used by China to its advantage, which reached out to the Philippines despite the Sino-Philippines dispute over maritime rights to the South China Sea.

The ministry of external affairs on Saturday said, “The PM’s message clearly says that India would stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Asean in the pursuit of a rules-based regional architecture which is open, inclusive, balanced and equitable. India wants to continue to work closely with Asean in regional and international fora.”

The reference by PM Modi to the “rules-based regional architecture” in the southeast Asian region is a clear indication of the apprehension that China is using its military might to settle territorial disputes in the South China Sea. And India’s move is also being perceived in some quarters as an attempt to reach out to the Philippines and contain Chinese influence there.

The ministry said, “In his message to President Duterte, the PM observed that the ‘Act East Policy’ is a reflection of the importance we attach to our strategic partnership with Asean. He also reaffirmed India’s desire to deepen its engagement with Asean.”

The MEA added, “President Duterte praised the ground-breaking initiatives taken by India across the political-security, economic and socio-cultural pillars of the Asean-India strategic partnership for mutual benefit.”