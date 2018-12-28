The Asian Age | News

Friday, Dec 28, 2018

India, All India

No ban on 'The Accidental Prime Minister': Cong-led govt in MP

PTI
Published : Dec 28, 2018, 3:23 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2018, 4:26 pm IST

Clarification came after section of media reported that film, based on the book by Singh's media advisor Baru, has been banned in state.

The Department of Public Relations of Madhya Pradesh government tweeted that there is no decision by the government to ban the film, adding that media reports announcing the ban were not factual. (Photo: File)
 The Department of Public Relations of Madhya Pradesh government tweeted that there is no decision by the government to ban the film, adding that media reports announcing the ban were not factual. (Photo: File)

Bhopal: The Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh Friday said it has not banned the film 'The Accidental Prime Minister', in which Anupam Kher plays former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The Department of Public Relations of Madhya Pradesh government tweeted that there is no decision by the government to ban the film, adding that media reports announcing the ban were not factual.

The film has sparked a row over alleged distortion of facts. The clarification came after a section of media reported that the film, based on the book of the same name by Singh's media advisor Sanjaya Baru, has been banned in the state.

The film, whose trailer was released recently, has a motley of actors playing the key players of the Nehru-Gandhi family and Kher stepping into the shoes of Dr Manmohan Singh.

Tags: congress, the accidental prime minister, manmohan singh, anupam kher
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

