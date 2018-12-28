The Asian Age | News

Don't wear clothes that affect children’s psyche: Vadodara police’s New Year advisory

ANI
Published : Dec 28, 2018, 1:49 pm IST
Updated : Dec 28, 2018, 1:49 pm IST

Over 1,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain law and order on streets of Vadodara on night of Dec 31.

'People have been advised not to wear such clothes that may have an adverse effect on a child's psychology,' said Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gehlot. (Photo: ANI)
Vadodara: Vadodara Police have come up with New Year advisory including dresses one should wear that do not have an adverse effect on children.

"People have been advised not to wear such clothes that may have an adverse effect on a child's psychology," said Vadodara Police Commissioner Anupamsinh Gehlot.

"People gather in large numbers on roads, multiplexes and party plots for celebrating New Year. An adequate number of CCTV cameras are must in such places for ensuring safety and security of all. Also, alcohol and drugs are banned. There is also a ban on the use of crackers that can cause damage to life and property, and disturb people. There should be no such activity that can create a disturbance to others," he asserted.

Police informed that teams with breath-analyzers have been deployed to check any violation.

More than 1,000 police personnel will be deployed to maintain the law and order on streets on December 31 night and 40 checkpoints have been made all over the city to keep a check over unwarranted movements.

