BJP MP Rajbhar demands house for Lord Ram under PM housing scheme

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party lawmaker from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi, Hari Narayan Rajbhar, has sought a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana scheme for ‘Ram Lalla’ at Ayodhya as he ‘was living in a tent’.

Rajbhar said that Lord Ram was exposed to extreme weather conditions – harsh winter, scorching summer and rains – without a roof over his head.

“The Union government is duty-bound to provide shelter to the homeless, so the district officials must provide a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Lord Ram,” he wrote in a letter to district officials.

Rajbhar is the ruling party's MP from Ghosi and was considered something of a giant-killer when he won against Mayawati's party man in 2014 in his first Lok Sabha election.

In the run-up to 2019 Lok Sabha elections, demand for Ram temple in Ayodhya is growing every day.

Building the temple is a key promise of the BJP. There have been demands from various outfits like Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and BJP ally Shiv Sena to bring an ordinance to construct a temple but the government has remained non-committal. The issue is pending before the Supreme Court.