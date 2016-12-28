Wednesday, Dec 28, 2016 | Last Update : 08:31 PM IST

Govt appoints former top IAS officer Anil Baijal as new Delhi Lt Governor

A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Career bureaucrat Anil Baijal, the new Lt Governor of Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: The NDA government on Wednesday appointed career bureaucrat Anil Baijal as the next Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, a post that fell vacant after sudden resignation of Najeeb Jung.

A 1969 batch IAS officer, Baijal had served as Union Home Secretary under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government besides holding key positions in other ministries.

70-year-old Baijal, whose appointment papers was approved by President Pranab Mukherjee, had retired from service in 2006 as Secretary, Urban Development Ministry. He is a former vice chairman of Delhi Development Authority.

Baijal was actively associated with the designing and roll-out of Rs 60,000 crore Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM) launched by the Manmohan Singh government.

The former bureaucrat was also on the executive council of the think-tank Vivekananda International Foundation, several of whose former members have been appointed to senior positions by the Modi government including National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

Jung had submitted his resignation on December 22, ending a nearly three-and-half-year-long eventful tenure, mostly marked by bitter confrontation with AAP government.

Meanwhile, the government today recommended to the President, who on his annual winter sojourn at Rashtrapathi Nilayam in Secunderabad, acceptance of Jung's resignation.

