Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018

India

Telangana elections: Rahul, Chandrababu Naidu to jointly address meetings today

Published : Nov 28, 2018
The joint campaign will kick off with a public meeting in Kosgi in Mahabubnagar district at 12 pm.

Rahul and Chandrababu have pulled off quite a coup by joining hands, putting aside their 36-year rivalry, as the Telugu Desam Party was founded by Naidu’s father-in-law NT Rama Rao on an anti-Congress agenda. (Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, whose parties have formed an alliance to take on the Telangana Rashtra Samiti for December 7 elections, will address meeting together in Telangana on Wednesday.

Rahul and Chandrababu have pulled off quite a coup by joining hands, putting aside their 36-year rivalry, as the Telugu Desam Party was founded by Naidu’s father-in-law NT Rama Rao on an anti-Congress agenda.

Lanka Dinakar, TDP spokesperson said, “The public meetings and roadshows are going to create a storm in the ensuing elections in Telangana.” The two leaders will share the stage in three rallies at Khammam, Sanathnagar and Asif Nagar.

The joint campaign will kick off with a public meeting in Kosgi in Mahabubnagar district at 12 pm.

However, KCR’s party TRS is fighting in all seats, while TDP (Telugu Desam Party) has joined hands with Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) to form a grand alliance ‘Mahakutami’.

Telangana is the first electoral outing for the ‘Mahakutami’ and a stepping stone for the Lok Sabha elections.

