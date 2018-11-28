The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:55 AM IST

India, All India

Rahul’s gotra is ‘Dattatreya’, he is a Kashmiri brahmin: Priest

AGENCIES
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 1:11 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 6:32 am IST

Kaul claimed that he possessed old records, or pothi, in which the record of his family tree is registered.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Ajmer: A priest at the Pushkar lake in Rajasthan, who presided over the puja offered by Rahul Gandhi on Monday, claimed that the Congress president’s gotra was “Duttatreya” and that he is a Kashmiri Brahmin.

“His gotra is ‘Dattatreya’ and he is a Kashmiri Brahmin. Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Sanjay Gandhi, Maneka Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have come and offered prayers at the ghat and it is recorded with us,” Dinanath Kaul, the priest, told reporters.

Kaul claimed that he possessed old records, or pothi, in which the record of his family tree is registered and the priest’s ancestors had made Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru and other members of the family do puja at the Pushkar Sarovar.

“(Rahul) Gandhi came and offered prayers at the ghat. He also said his gotra is Dattatreya. Dattatreya are Kauls and Kauls are Kashmiri Brahmin,” he said. The priest also presented documents showing the names of Rahul Gandhi’s ancestors who have worshipped at the Pushkar lake.

The Congress chief visited the Ajmer dargah and Pushkar and offered prayers before addressing election rallies in Rajasthan that votes on December 7.

Last month, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had targeted Mr Gandhi over his party’s pronouncement — to justify his temple visits in poll-bound states — that he is a “janeu-dhari Brahmin”.

“Rahul Gandhi wears a janeu (sacred thread). We want to ask him what kind of jenau-dhari are you? What is your gotra,” questioned Mr Patra, speaking in Madhya Pradesh, which is among the states where elections are being held.

Gotra broadly refers to people who are descendants in an unbroken male line from a common male ancestor or patriline. Marriage within the same gotra is prohibited by custom, being regarded as incest.    

Tags: rahul gandhi, duttatreya, kashmiri brahmin

MOST POPULAR

1

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

2

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

3

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

4

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

5

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ssireum is among the oldest surviving sports in Korea. (Photo: AFP)

Korean ssireum festival held in Andong

From rare Sumatran tigers, to an albino calf, escaped wolf and a runaway peacock who fled with turkeys, here are animals in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From glazed roast chicken, to chocolate sheet cake and brussel sprouts here are food shots (and recipes) to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food Porn: Scrumptious dishes for the hungry soul

The three-day annual festival, starting Wednesday, is to dedicate to the kingdom's ancestral naval warriors. (Photo: AP)

Cambodia marks water festival with boat races

It is the largest automotive showcase of Medellin. (Photo: AFP)

Colombia: Hundreds attend car festival in Medellin

Daspu, a wordplay on the expression 'Das putas' that means 'The hookers' in Portuguese, is a fashion house founded and run by the city's prostitutes. (Photo: AP)

Brazilian sex workers hold annual fashion show

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham