The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

India, All India

Like yours, no one knows my ancestors too: PM Modi to voters in Rajasthan

ANI
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 3:36 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 3:36 pm IST

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

'We are asking you to vote for us not because we want the welfare of our grandchildren but because we believe in development of our country,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
 'We are asking you to vote for us not because we want the welfare of our grandchildren but because we believe in development of our country,' Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

Nagaur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit back at the Congress party for their remark on his father.

Addressing an election rally in the Nagaur district of Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi said, "I have lived my life, just like you people live it. Just like yours, no one knows about my ancestors too."

The remark came three days after the state's Congress leader Vilasrao Muttemwar launched a personal attack on the prime minister saying that while everyone knows Congress president Rahul Gandhi's ancestors, no one is aware of Prime Minister Modi's father.

"Everyone knows five generations of the Gandhi family, but this Narendra, no one knows his father, let alone his grandfather and he is asking for a record of our work," Muttemwar had said.

His comments sparked a controversy with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) approaching the Election Commission to lodge a complaint against him.

Prime Minister, at his rally in the poll-bound state, said, "We are asking you to vote for us not because we want the welfare of our grandchildren but because we believe in development of our country."

Without naming anyone Prime Minister further said that the region needs someone as the leader who is more connected with the people on the ground.

"A person who doesn't even know about pulses and plants talks about farming these days. The people whose four generations had no connection with the public, how will they understand your pain?," said Prime Minister Modi.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly is scheduled to go to polls on December 7 and counting of votes will take place on December 11.

While the BJP is pulling all stops to retain power in Rajasthan, the Congress party is leaving no stone unturned to wrestle back the state it lost to the BJP in 2013 assembly elections.

Tags: pm modi, congress, rahul gandhi, rajasthan assembly elections
Location: India, Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

2

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

3

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

4

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

5

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham