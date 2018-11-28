The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 | Last Update : 05:51 PM IST

India, All India

'Kaamdar' vs 'naamdar' this election: PM Modi’s jibe at Rahul in Rajasthan

PTI
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 4:49 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 4:49 pm IST

Hitting out at Congress, PM Modi said those whose four generations have had no connect with public cannot understand pain of common people.

Asking people to elect the Vasundhara Raje government for another term in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said water is a big problem in the desert state. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)
 Asking people to elect the Vasundhara Raje government for another term in the state, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said water is a big problem in the desert state. (Photo: Twitter | @BJP4India)

Nagaur (Rajasthan): The kaamdar is in a fight against the naamdar in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, making a distinction between the one who works and the dynast, in a jibe against Congress president Rahul Gandhi.

Driving home the difference between himself and the Congress leader, who he has often referred to as naamdar (dynast), he said he was like the people and was not born with a golden spoon.

"We are not seeking votes for our grandsons or granddaughters but for your welfare and to help fulfil your dreams," the Prime Minister said at a rally in Nagaur, Rajasthan, ahead of elections in the state on December 7.

Hitting out at the Congress, he said those whose four generations have had no connect with the public cannot understand the pain of the common people.

"Our only mantra is 'sabka saath, sabka vikas', inspired by social reformist Jyotiba Phule and B R Ambedkar," the Prime Minister said.

Asking people to elect the Vasundhara Raje government for another term in the state, PM Modi said water is a big problem in the desert state.

The Raje government has provided irrigation facilities in 1.5 lakh hectare area, he told the gathering.

Tags: rahul gandhi, pm modi, rajasthan assembly elections 2018, bjp, congress
Location: India, Rajasthan

MOST POPULAR

1

Priyanka Chopra and Facebook come together for live event #SocialForGood

2

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

3

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

4

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

5

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham