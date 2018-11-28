The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 28, 2018 | Last Update : 11:59 AM IST

India, All India

Four-member BJP delegation to visit Sabarimala to assess 'agitation'

PTI
Published : Nov 28, 2018, 9:59 am IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2018, 9:59 am IST

The delegation was constituted by Amit Shah to get a first-hand account of ongoing agitation at the Sabarimala temple.

BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey, national president of the party's SC morcha Vinod Sonkar, MPs Pralhad Joshi and Nalin Kumar Kateel are the members of the delegation to visit the Sabarimala temple. (Photo :File)
 BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey, national president of the party's SC morcha Vinod Sonkar, MPs Pralhad Joshi and Nalin Kumar Kateel are the members of the delegation to visit the Sabarimala temple. (Photo :File)

New Delhi: A four-member BJP delegation formed by party chief Amit Shah will visit the Sabarimala shrine in Kerala to meet the public and party workers in order to assess the atrocities allegedly being committed against the "satyagrahis".

The delegation was constituted by Shah Tuesday to get a first-hand account of the ongoing agitation at the famous hilltop shrine in the southern state. It will submit its report within 15 days to the party chief, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said in a statement.

BJP general secretary Saroj Pandey, national president of the party's SC morcha Vinod Sonkar, MPs Pralhad Joshi and Nalin Kumar Kateel are the members of the delegation.

The delegation will assess the atrocities allegedly being committed to the "satyagrahis", the indiscriminate assets being made by the police during the agitation and meet the public and party workers, the statement said.

Tags: bjp, amit shah, sabarimala temple
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Going self-driving! Here are a few tips to help you choose the right car

2

Mission Mangal: Don't think five heroes can work together, says Akshay Kumar

3

On 10th anniversary of 26/11, Bollywood pays tribute to victims and martyrs

4

Infinix Note 5 Stylus review: Productivity on a budget

5

Unseen photos from Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s post wedding bash photos

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

After their Bengaluru reception, newly married Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back in town, on the day when Kartik Aaryan celebrated his birthday!

DeepVeer back in Mumbai, Kartik Aaryan celebrates birthday

After a dreamy destination wedding, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrated their marriage with close friends and family.

DeepVeer reception: Ranveer makes Deepika feel special post wedding

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh recently got married in an extremely private ceremony in Italy, amidst friends and family.

Much-in-love Ranveer, Deepika 'laugh out loud' before Bengaluru reception

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham