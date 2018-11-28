The Asian Age | News

16 human skulls, 34 skeletal remains found at railway station in Bihar

Published : Nov 28, 2018, 8:56 am IST
Police said recovery was made on Monday from Sanjay Prasad, who was caught by a GRP team at Chhapra Junction.

During interrogation, Prasad revealed that he had brought these skeletal remains from Ballia in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and was on his way to Bhutan via Jalpaiguri in the adjoining West Bengal, the Deputy SP said. (Representational image)
Chhapra: A huge quantity of human skeletal remains has been recovered from the railway junction in Chhapra and one person arrested in this connection, police said on Tuesday.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Railway) Tanveer Ahmed said the recovery was made on Monday from Sanjay Prasad (29), a resident of East Champaran district, who was caught by a GRP team at Chhapra Junction.

Altogether 16 human skulls and 34 other skeletal remains were recovered from the possession of Prasad, besides some Bhutanese currency, ATM cards of various countries and a foreign SIM, DSP Ahmed said.

During interrogation, Prasad revealed that he had brought these skeletal remains from Ballia in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and was on his way to Bhutan via Jalpaiguri in the adjoining West Bengal, the Deputy SP said.

Apparently, Prasad was part of a gang which supplied human skeletons to occultists in the Himalayan Kingom. He has been sent to jail while further investigation were on to trace his accomplices, he added.

