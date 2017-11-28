The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 28, 2017 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

India, All India

Ivanka Trump, Modi to address Global Entrepreneurship Summit in Hyderabad

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 28, 2017, 12:51 pm IST
Updated : Nov 28, 2017, 2:07 pm IST

The theme for the three-day summit beginning later on Tuesday is 'Women First, Prosperity for All'.

Ivanka Trump will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
 Ivanka Trump will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Hyderabad: Ivanka Trump, the daughter of US President Donald Trump and his advisor, arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday for the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) co-hosted by India and the US.

Ivanka and her team landed at the Shamshabad (Hyderabad) Airport around 3.15 am.

After reaching Hyderabad, Ivanka Trump thanked people for the warm welcome and said she was excited to be in the city for the GES.

Ivanka Trump was invited for the summit earlier in 2017 by Prime Minister Modi during his visit to the US.

Ivanka Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual summit being held for the first time in South Asia. PM Modi arrived in Hyderabad a little after 1 pm. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao received him. Mr Modi will also inaugurate the Hyderabad metro rail service today.

“Today, the attention of the world is on Hyderabad. This city is hosting a prestigious international summit where industry leaders from the world are joining,” PM Narendra Modi at the Hyderabad Airport.

He added on a political note: “In the southern part of the country, the BJP has not got many opportunities to serve in government. Yet, our karyakartas are always working on the ground with the people. We are proud of the family of BJP karyakartas.”

Though Ivanka has been to India before, this time she is in the country as US President Donald Trump's advisor. The visit is also her maiden solo outing on the international stage.

The theme for the three-day summit beginning later on Tuesday is "Women First, Prosperity for All".

This will be the first GES in which women are expected to be majority (52.5 per cent) of the participants. The theme of this year's summit demonstrates the commitment of the US and the Indian government to the principle that when women are economically empowered, their communities and countries thrive, NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant has said.

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. The summit will also feature 1,200 young entrepreneurs, mostly women. The youngest person attending the meet is 13, say officials.

Ivanka Trump will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session, along with Narendra Modi. She is also scheduled to speak at another session on Wednesday.

The summit will primarily focus on four thematic sectors -- energy and infrastructure; healthcare and life sciences; financial technology and digital economy; and media and entertainment sectors, according to Amitabh Kant.

After the inauguration, Ivanka and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are slated to participate in a panel discussion on opening up of opportunities for women entrepreneurs, Kant had earlier said.

On Tuesday evening, the Prime Minister will host a dinner for the US President's daughter at Hyderabad's Falaknuma Palace, which has been decked up for the event.

More than 10,000 security personnel have been deployed as part of the security arrangement. The security arrangement is being reviewed by the Special Protection Group as well as the US Secret Service.

Police have announced traffic restrictions that have forced many schools to declare a holiday.

During her visit, Ivanka Trump is expected to go to the old city as well as the Charminar, the iconic symbol of Hyderabad. She is also likely to shop at Laad Bazaar or Choodi Bazaar, which is famous for its bangles, semi-precious stones, pearls, jewellery and silverware.

Tags: ivanka trump, global entrepreneurship summit 2017, women first prosperity for all, ivanka trump in india, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Potential bridesmaid Priyanka delighted for Meghan Markle after engagement to Prince Harry

2

Gionee overhauls lineup with 8 new models, all devices with 18:9 displays

3

Here's how the Clarence House Twitter handle left social media users confused

4

When James Cameron nearly came to blows with Harvey Weinstein at 1998 Oscars

5

'Healthy obese' may be just a myth

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham