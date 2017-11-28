Gujarat polls: BJP out with final list of 34 candidates

From the prestigious seats of Maninagar and Ellisbride, the party has fielded Suresh Patel and Rakesh Shah respectively.

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday released its sixth and final list of candidates for the upcoming Assembly elections in Gujarat.

The final list of 34 candidates was released on the last day of filing of nominations for the second phase of the Gujarat polls. The party has dropped five MLAs, including a minister and former chief minister Anandiben Patel, who had written a letter to party president Amit Shah for fielding another party worker from her constituency, Ghatlodia, as she has crossed the party’s official agebar of 75 years. The party has renominated 12 MLAs.

The BJP has dropped minister Rohit Patel from Anand seat. The other MLAs not given tickets are Nagarji Thakor from Radhanpur, R.M. Patel from Asarwa (SC) and Vinchhia Bhuria from Limkheda (ST). From the prestigious seats of Maninagar and Ellisbride, the party has fielded Suresh Patel and Rakesh Shah respectively.

Former minister and spokesperson Jaynarayan Vyas has been fielded from Siddhpur, from where he had lost in the 2012 polls. The ruling party has also given tickets to Tejashariben Patel, the former Congress MLA who joined the saffron party earlier, and Kanu Makvana, the son of former Congress MLA Karamshi Makvana, who had crossed over to the BJP during the Rajya Sabha polls.

The party has fielded Bhupendra Patel from Ghatlodia, while senior leader Kaushik Patel has been fielded from Naranpura, which was earlier represented by Mr Amit Shah.