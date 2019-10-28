Monday, Oct 28, 2019 | Last Update : 09:52 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi hopes EU Parliament delegation will have a fruitful visit to J&K

ANI
Published : Oct 28, 2019, 4:17 pm IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2019, 4:17 pm IST

The delegation would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

'India's relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)
 'India's relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values,' PM Modi said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi while welcoming a delegation of European Parliament to India on Monday, expressed hope that its members will have a fruitful visit to various parts of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir, the PMO said in a statement.

"Their visit to Jammu and Kashmir should give the delegation a better understanding of the cultural and religious diversity of the region of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh; apart from giving them a clear view of the development and governance priorities of the region," the PMO added.

The delegation would be visiting Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow.

The PMO said the Prime Minister appreciated the importance that the parliamentarians attach to their relationship with India by visiting the country right at the beginning of their term.

"India's relationship with the European Union is based on shared interests and common commitment to democratic values," PM Modi was quoted as saying.

Highlighting the importance of close international cooperation to fight terrorism, the Prime Minister said, "Urgent action must be taken against all those who support or sponsor terrorists or support such activities and organizations or use terrorism as a state policy. There should be zero tolerance for terrorism."

He also said that an early conclusion of a fair and balanced Bilateral Trade and Investment Agreement (BTIA) is a priority for the government.

He also spoke about the growth of International Solar Alliance as a global partnership.

Highlighting the "huge jump" in India's position in Ease of Doing Business rankings from 142 in 2014 to 63, the Prime Minister said, "This is a massive achievement for a country as enormous in size, demography and diversity as India. Governance systems are today enabling people to move in aspirational direction."

The Prime Minister also underlined the focus of the government on ensuring Ease of Living for all Indians.

He also talked about the success of key programmes of the Government including Swachh Bharat and Ayushman Bharat and reiterated India's commitment to eliminate TB by 2025, five years before the global target.

Tags: narendra modi, btia, article 370, j&k
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

While achieving food sufficiency in production, rural communities face challenges in raising household incomes, improving nutrition and tackling the effects of climate change. (Photo: ANI)

Sitharaman meets IFAD president Houngbo to boost efforts for rural communities

'I have witnessed Madhu (one of the accused) abusing my elder child, we had warned him and told him not to come around the house anymore. The day my elder girl was found dead, her sister said that she had seen two men running out of the house with their faces covered,' she said. (Photo: ANI)

Kerala rape,suicide: Mother of victims say police negligence as court acquits accused

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar has directed the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation to consider the PIL as a representation and decide the same expeditiously. (Photo: File | PTI)

Delhi HC asks DGCA to consider PIL seeking probe into 'safety features' in airplanes

'My prayers are with the young and brave Sujith Wilson. Spoke to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami regarding the rescue efforts underway to save Sujith. Every effort is being made to ensure that he is safe,' Prime Minister Modi tweeted. (Photo: FIle)

PM Modi speaks to TN CM regarding efforts underway to save Sujith

MOST POPULAR

1

Parents reduce the mental trauma caused by bullying

2

Jays x-Five review: Astonishingly cheap

3

Hundreds in Australia flock to climb Uluru, giant monolith, for last time

4

Painting of PM, Mahatma Gandhi receives highest bid at mementos e-auction

5

Watch: Snake eating another snake gets stung by wasp

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham