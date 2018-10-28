The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Oct 28, 2018

India, All India

PM to boost BJP ‘carpet-bombing’ Odisha campaign

YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Oct 28, 2018
Updated : Oct 28, 2018, 4:03 am IST

Odisha is the only state in the country where the “NaMo wave” failed to have an impact in 2014.

New Delhi: With BJP’s feedback from Odisha suggesting that it will be uphill task to end the Naveen Patnaik-led BJD’s nearly two-decade-old rule, the saffron party has decided to use a “carpet-bombing” strategy by sending its lead campaigners to every corner of the coastal state from next month till the model code of conduct comes into force ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections in May next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Central ministers and top BJP leaders will address public rallies and lead seven “parivartan yatras” covering each parliamentary and Assembly seat.

Mr Modi, sources said, will address four rallies starting December 11 and BJP president Amit Shah will address six public meetings before elections.

The BJD has been ruling the state since 2000. In 2014, the ruling party had won 20 of the 21 parliamentary seats. The BJD had won 112 of the 147 Assembly seats. For the BJP, sources said, Mr Patnaik’s charisma and his party’s popularity among the people still remains a big challenge.

More than 20 Central ministers of the NDA will be visiting the state till March to campaign for the BJP and highlighting the people-centric initiatives undertaken by the Modi government.

To woo young voters, bike rallies would be organised to highlight social welfare schemes undertaken by the Modi government, said a BJP leader.

State BJP leaders would also embark upon padyatras, covering each and every village as part of a mass contact programme.

The BJP had gained immensely in Odisha during the civic polls in 2017 and ousted the Congress from the number two position in state politics, but since then the ruling BJD has changed its strategy to woo voters and many believe that Mr Patnaik is now in a far stronger position than in 2014.

Tags: naveen patnaik, narendra modi, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

