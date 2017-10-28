The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Oct 28, 2017 | Last Update : 06:13 PM IST

India, All India

Take clear stand for Patidar reservation by Nov 3: Hardik Patel warns Congress

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 28, 2017, 5:59 pm IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2017, 6:00 pm IST

This reaction from Patel comes as a shock for Congress which is moving rapidly to firm up alliance with Patidar community leader.

In a strongly worded message, Hardik has also warned the Congress of consequences similar to that of BJP chief Amit Shah during a rally in Surat in 2016. (Photo: File)
Surat: In a major turn of events, Patidar quota agitation headed by Hardik Patel has set a deadline of November 3 for Congress to take a clear stand on reservation for his community.  

In a strongly worded message, Hardik has also warned the Congress of consequences similar to that of BJP chief Amit Shah during a rally in Surat in 2016. 

Hardik tweeted in Hindi and said, “3/11/2017 tak congress patidar ko samvedhanik aarakshan kaise degi, uss mudde par apna stand clear kar de nahin toh Amit Shah jaisa mamla Surat mein hoga” (The Congress party should make their stand clear about how will they give reservation as per the constitution (to Patidars), before November 3 2017, else it will face the same fate as Amit Shah, in Surat.)

On September 8, 2016, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) members disrupted an event where Patidar leaders were facilitated. Members threw chairs as Shah spoke and shouted “Hardik, Hardik,” and “Jai Sardar, Jai Patidar”.

This reaction from Patel comes as a shock for Congress which is moving rapidly to firm up alliance with Patidar community leader Hardik Patel. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi is also expected to meet the Patidar leader on November 1.

Hardik Patel had said that he was scheduled to meet Rahul during the latter's Gujarat visit between November 1 and 3. 

"If he promises OBC status when the Congress is voted to power in Gujarat, PAAS will declare its support to the Congress for the assembly elections," Patel had said.

The 24-year-old Hardik Patel had told the media that assurances by senior Congress leaders of support for the community's demand for Other Backward Classes (OBC) status - guaranteeing quotas in jobs and education, could see him return the favour.  

Tags: patidar quota agitation, hardik patel, amit shah, congress
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

