Hafiz Saeed row: India yet to receive US terror list

New Delhi: Asked about a recent claim by Pakistan foreign minister Khawaja Asif that Mumbai attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed’s name was not on a list of 75 terrorists the US had handed over to Pakistan, India on Friday said it had not received a copy of that list (from the US) and could therefore not react to the Pakistani claim.

Sources also said the circumstances surrounding the handover of the list also needed to be examined. Sources indicated New Delhi would react if the contents of the list are made available to it. Significantly, the menace of terrorism was a major point of discussion between US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and the Indian leadership during talks on Wednesday in New Delhi.

The American dignitary had visited Pakistan before reaching India.