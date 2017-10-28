The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 28, 2017 | Last Update : 08:47 AM IST

India, All India

Consent of husband not needed for abortion: SC

THE ASIAN AGE. | J. VENKATESAN
Published : Oct 28, 2017, 12:14 am IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2017, 6:40 am IST

Husband can’t force wife to continue pregnancy.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to interfere with a judgment of the Punjab and Haryana high court holding that consent is required only of the woman undergoing medical termination of pregnancy, and the husband cannot force his wife to continue an unwanted pregnancy.

The high court in 2011, while rejecting the husband’s plea for Rs 30 lakh damages from wife, doctors, her parents and brother, had also held that “a woman is not a machine in which raw material is put and a finished product comes out. She should be mentally prepared to conceive, continue the same and give birth to a child”.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A.M. Kanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud while agreeing with the high court’s judgment dismissed the appeal filed by the husband Anil Kumar Malhotra challenging this judgment.

The CJI told the counsel for Mr Malhotra that as abortion was conducted by the doctors with the consent of the woman, there is no question of damages. The CJI noted that as per the law, only the woman’s consent is required and she is entitled to say that she did not want to bear the child of the husband. In a lighter vein, the CJI told the counsel for Mr Malhotra, “Let him (husband) sit under a tree and meditate.” In this case, Seema Malhotra was married to Anil Kumar Malhotra on April 17, 1994. Out of the wedlock, a male child was born on February 14, 1995. The parties resided at Panipat in Haryana. Due to the hostilities and strained relations between the parties, Seema Malhotra and her minor son had been staying with her parents at Chandigarh since 1999.

Seema Malhotra filed an application under Section 125 CrPC, claiming maintenance from the husband, Anil Kumar Malhotra.

Tags: supreme court, abortion, haryana high court, unwanted pregnancy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'

2

Kaleidoscopic murals

3

‘Party of the People?’ No women make it to China’s Politburo

4

WhatsApp finally starts pushing 'Delete for Everyone' feature

5

Thor Ragnarok movie review: An unofficial reboot that works spectacularly

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Fashion designers, popular brands and accessories designers take part in 22nd Athens Xclusive Designers Week. (Photo: AP)

Athens Fashion Week see upcoming designers share stage with famed couturists

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival dedicated to the Sun and his wife Usha in order to thank them for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. (Photo: PTI)

Celebrating Chhath Puja, one of the most eco-friendly festivals in India

Mexicans parade through their capital dressed as skeletons in the run up to the Day of the Dead. The multi-day holiday focuses on gatherings of family and friends to pray for and remember friends and family members who have died, and help support their spiritual journey. In 2008, the tradition was inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

Dead come walking at Mexico's skeleton parade

The museum has a rotating exhibitions of Mr. Saint Laurent’s couture, including such memorable pieces as the 1965 Mondrian dresses, Cossack-style brocade coats from the 1976 Ballets Russes collection, and the 1988 van Gogh “Sunflowers” jacket (Photo: AP)

Saint Laurent’s couture celebrated through museum in Paris

Individuals can participate regardless of their sexual orientation, but the circuit allows cowboys and cowgirls in the LBTQ community in particular to feel comfortable doing something they love. (Photo: AP)

US: Rodeo stars gear up for the International Gay Rodeo in Las Vegas

Kali Puja was practically unknown before the 18th century; however, a late 17th-century devotional text Kalika mangalkavya –by Balram mentions an annual festival dedicated to Kali. It was introduced in Bengal during the 18th century, by King (Raja) Krishnachandra of Navadvipa. (Photo: Soumyadeep Choudhuri)

Kali Puja 2017: Invoking the destroyer of evil forces

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham