The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Oct 28, 2017 | Last Update : 01:53 PM IST

India, All India

5 die on consuming illicit liquor in Bihar post-alcohol ban; SHO suspended

ANI
Published : Oct 28, 2017, 12:52 pm IST
Updated : Oct 28, 2017, 12:53 pm IST

Shahabad Deputy Inspector General of Police said strict action will also be taken against the excise department.

At least five people were killed and four others were stated to be critical after consuming illicit liquor in Danwar village of Bihar's Rohtas district. (Representational | ANI)
 At least five people were killed and four others were stated to be critical after consuming illicit liquor in Danwar village of Bihar's Rohtas district. (Representational | ANI)

Rohtas (Bihar): At least five people were killed and four others were stated to be critical after consuming illicit liquor in Danwar village of Bihar's Rohtas district.

Shahabad Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohd Rehman confirmed the incident and suspended the Station House Officer (SHO).

Rehman said strict action will also be taken against the excise department.

The DIG along with the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

It is to be noted that there is a complete ban on alcohol consumption in Bihar.

Tags: people dead, illicit liquor, bihar liquor ban, alcohol consumption, complete liquor ban
Location: India, Bihar

MOST POPULAR

1

French Open Super Series: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth eye final berth

2

This video of Katrina bonding with a kid at an airport is just too adorable

3

McDonald's sets new welfare standards for chickens

4

Apple says iPhone X pre-orders are 'off the charts'

5

Kaleidoscopic murals

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham