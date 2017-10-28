5 die on consuming illicit liquor in Bihar post-alcohol ban; SHO suspended

Shahabad Deputy Inspector General of Police said strict action will also be taken against the excise department.

Rohtas (Bihar): At least five people were killed and four others were stated to be critical after consuming illicit liquor in Danwar village of Bihar's Rohtas district.

Shahabad Deputy Inspector General of Police Mohd Rehman confirmed the incident and suspended the Station House Officer (SHO).

Rehman said strict action will also be taken against the excise department.

The DIG along with the District Magistrate and the Superintendent of Police reached the spot to take stock of the situation.

It is to be noted that there is a complete ban on alcohol consumption in Bihar.