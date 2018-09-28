The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 06:11 PM IST

India, All India

SC rejects K'taka plea to reconsider verdict against Jayalalithaa in DA case

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 5:27 pm IST

SC dismissed as ‘no merits’ the curative petition which sought direction to recover Rs 100 Cr fine imposed on Jayalalithaa.

In view of the dismissal of both the review and curative petitions, Jayalalithaa is not bound to pay the Rs 100 crore fine to the Karnataka government. (Photo: File | PTI)
 In view of the dismissal of both the review and curative petitions, Jayalalithaa is not bound to pay the Rs 100 crore fine to the Karnataka government. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has refused to entertain a curative petition filed by Karnataka seeking reconsideration of February 14, 2017, judgment holding that the appeal in the Rs 66 crore disproportionate assets case against former Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa has abated after her death on December 5, 2016.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ranjan Gogoi and Madan B Lokur dismissed as ‘no merits’ the curative petition which sought a direction to recover the Rs 100 crore fine imposed on Jayalalithaa by the trial court which was upheld by the apex court.

The curative petition was filed after the state’s plea for review was turned down.

The bench in a brief order passed in the CJI chamber said, “The application for personal hearing is rejected. We have gone through the curative petitions and the relevant documents. In our opinion, no case is made out for reconsideration.”

In view of the dismissal of both the review and curative petitions, Jayalalithaa is not bound to pay the Rs 100 crore fine to the Karnataka government.      

In its curative petition, Karnataka described the judgment as an “error on the face of the record” which merits a re-look. It said, “If a party dies after the conclusion of arguments and judgment is reserved, there is no question of abatement of appeal and that the judgment subsequently pronounced will have the same force and effect as if the same was pronounced before the death took place.”

On February 14, 2017, the apex court holding Sasikala, Sudhakaran and Ilavarasi guilty of abetment in the DA case convicted them to undergo four-year imprisonment and they are now in jail in Bengaluru. As far as Jayalalithaa was concerned, the bench said the appeal has come to an end.

Assailing this finding Karnataka said, “There are no provisions either in the Constitution or in the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 for such abatement of appeal. On the other hand, the Supreme Court Rules, 2013 provide that both in case of civil appeals, as well as election petitions, there will be no abatement if the death takes place after the conclusion of hearing.”

Karnataka argued that even though the question of Jayalalithaa undergoing further imprisonment does not arise, sentence to pay fine is legally sustainable which has to be recovered from the estate. This is particularly so where the offence alleged is of illegally acquiring disproportionate assets. Therefore, the finding that the appeal has abated is not correct.

It said “a criminal appeal involving offences under the Prevention of Corruption Act stand on a slightly different footing where the allegation is of acquisition of disproportionate assets by a public servant.

In the circumstances, though the death of Jayalalithaa renders a sentence of imprisonment infructuous, the question whether any fine is liable to be imposed as also confiscation of illegally acquired property will survive for consideration.” Karnataka urged the Supreme Court to modify its February 14, 2017, judgment and restore the trial court verdict in its entirety against Jayalalithaa.

Tags: supreme court, disproportionate assets case, jayalalithaa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tanushree reacts to Nana’s reply, Aamir, Big B's 'evasion'; Farhan, others back her

2

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

3

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

4

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

5

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMLife

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham