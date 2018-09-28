Sangeet Som’s residence attacked with grenades

BJP MLA from Sardhana enjoys Z category security. He is an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.

Lucknow: BJP MLA Sangeet Som’s residence in Meerut was attacked in the wee hours of Thursday residence in Mall road in Meerut.

The miscreants opened fire and hurled a hand grenade at his residence. According to Meerut SSP Akhilesh Kumar, the incident took place around 1 a.m on Thursday. As soon as the matter was reported, the local police rushed to the spot and initiated a preliminary investigation

A forensic team has been inspecting empty bullet shells found from the spot. A hand grenade that did not explode was also found. Meanwhile, five policemen deployed in the MLA’s security have bene suspended for dereliction of duty.

The firing was aimed at the guard’s cabin and the main gate of the MLA’s residence. The CCTV footage is also being screened by the investigating team.

However, there has been no loss of life or injuries in the incident. Mr Sangeet Som told reporters that he had not received any threats. “But yes, I had received a call two years ago saying that I will be killed with a grenade,” he said.

The BJP MLA from Sardhana assembly segment enjoys Z category security and is also an accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.