No poll date yet, but EC’s code in force in Telangana

New Delhi: The Election Commission has announced that the model code of conduct had come into force in Telangana on Thursday as states where Legislative Assemblies have been dissolved prematurely will be immediately placed under the code that bars governments from announcing new schemes.

It is for the first time that a state where polls have not yet been announced has been placed under the model code. Telangana is the only state as of Thurs-day where the Assembly was dissolved prematurely and a caretaker government is in place.

The model code will apply to the caretaker government as well as the Centre in matters relating to that state, the EC said in a communiqué to the Cabinet Secretariat and all chief secretaries.

The Telangana Assembly was dissolved recently before its term was due to end in June 2019. The model code usually comes into force the day the EC announces polls and stays in force till the electoral process is completed.

The commission made it clear that all other prohibitions, such as the use of official resources for any non-official purposes, combining official visits with electioneering, will be applicable on all ministers and other authorities of the caretaker state government, Central government as well as the governments of other states.