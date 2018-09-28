The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:03 AM IST

India, All India

No poll date yet, but EC’s code in force in Telangana

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 6:25 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 6:25 am IST

The Telangana Assembly was dissolved recently before its term was due to end in June 2019.

Telangana is the only state as of Thurs-day where the Assembly was dissolved prematurely and a caretaker government is in place. (Representational image)
 Telangana is the only state as of Thurs-day where the Assembly was dissolved prematurely and a caretaker government is in place. (Representational image)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has announced that the model code of conduct had come into force in Telangana on Thursday as states where Legislative Assemblies have been dissolved prematurely will be immediately placed under the code that bars governments from announcing new schemes.

It is for the first time that a state where polls have not yet been announced has been placed under the model code. Telangana is the only state as of Thurs-day where the Assembly was dissolved prematurely and a caretaker government is in place.

The model code will apply to the caretaker government as well as the Centre in matters relating to that state, the EC said in a communiqué to the Cabinet Secretariat and all chief secretaries.

The Telangana Assembly was dissolved recently before its term was due to end in June 2019. The model code usually comes into force the day the EC announces polls and stays in force till the electoral process is completed.

The commission made it clear that all other prohibitions, such as the use of official resources for any non-official purposes, combining official visits with electioneering, will be applicable on all ministers and other authorities of the caretaker state government, Central government as well as the governments of other states.

Tags: election commission, legislative assemblies, telangana assembly

MOST POPULAR

1

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

2

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

3

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

4

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

5

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham