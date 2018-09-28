The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 28, 2018 | Last Update : 10:51 AM IST

India, All India

India-Pakistan foreign ministers avoid each other at SAARC meet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 28, 2018, 9:04 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2018, 9:04 am IST

Sushma Swaraj left SAARC inter-ministerial meet midway, prompting criticism from Pak Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Before Swaraj left, she made India's stance clear at the SAARC meeting that India won't engage in regional cooperation when terrorism is the single-largest threat to peace and stability in South-Asia. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)
 Before Swaraj left, she made India's stance clear at the SAARC meeting that India won't engage in regional cooperation when terrorism is the single-largest threat to peace and stability in South-Asia. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

New Delhi/ New York: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj left the SAARC inter-ministerial meeting midway, shortly after her speech on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, prompting criticism from Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

“I am not hesitating in saying that for the progress and success of the SAARC and for the connectivity and prosperity of the region, there is only one obstacle. The attitude of only one country is hampering and not letting the spirit of the SAARC and of the founding fathers fulfilled,” Qureshi said, adding “When it comes to any positive gesture from India's side, all I can say is that she left the meeting midway, maybe she wasn't feeling well."

Before Swaraj left, she made India's stance clear at the SAARC meeting that India won't engage in regional cooperation when terrorism is the single-largest threat to peace and stability in South-Asia.

"The number of threats and incidents that endanger South Asia are on the rise. Terrorism remains the single-largest threat to peace and stability in our region, and indeed in the world. It is necessary that we eliminate the scourge of terrorism in all its forms, without any discrimination, and end the ecosystem of its support," the External Affairs Minister said.

"I would like to stress that meetings, including high-level ones can only be effective if expressions of resolve are translated in to concrete action on the ground," Swaraj added.

The talks between the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan on the sidelines of the UNGA were called off by India after three policemen were kidnapped and killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district. Pakistan’s move to release stamps glorifying terrorist Burhan Wani, who was killed by the security forces in 2016, was also among the reasons for calling off the proposed talks between the two countries.

Terming Sushma Swaraj's statement at the meeting "very vague", Querishi said, “She (Swaraj) talked about regional cooperation. My question is that how is regional cooperation possible if the nations in the region are ready to sit and you are the obstacle in those talks."

Qureshi also reacted to the cancellation of the meeting. "How can one talk of regional trade when you fail to agree on a date for a summit ? India is saying the meeting cannot happen until there is conducive environment. How do you define what conducive environment is? It can vary from country to country and person to person."

The SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) grouping that includes India, Pakistan and six other regional countries was established in December 1985 with an aim to promote the welfare of the people of South Asia.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: sushma swaraj, united nations general assembly, saarc, shah mehmood qureshi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

An aspirin daily makes cancer patients 25 per cent more likely to survive disease

2

Thugs of Hindostan trailer: All about smart Aamir, Big B-Fatima’s army, hot Katrina

3

Eating pigs' feet and other secrets; world's oldest people share tips to long life

4

Love knows no sex: 2 women on The Bachelor Vietnam ditch date — for each other

5

Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated war film Taanaji finally goes on floors

more

Editors' Picks

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

The lead stars of two films, ‘Namste England’ and ‘Love Yatri’ hunted in pairs as they stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Viral

Parineeti's 'moment' with Ajay, Arjun also joins her, Love Yatris step out too

Mahesh Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated their back-to-back birthdays around the same time with their family. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Instagra

Alia, siblings together for Bhatt Sr’s 70th, Kareena with family on special day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham