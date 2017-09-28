The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 28, 2017 | Last Update : 07:16 AM IST

India, All India

Jyotiraditya Scindia to be Congress CM candidate in MP?

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Sep 28, 2017, 1:53 am IST
Updated : Sep 28, 2017, 6:49 am IST

There is no official word on the party’s chief ministerial candidate from either Mrs Sonia Gandhi or Mr Gandhi.

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)
 Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on Wednesday dropped enough hints to suggest that since Guna MP Jyotiraditya Scindia was most likely to be the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate in Madhya Pradesh’s 2018 Assembly polls, he would be withdrawing from the race for party leadership in the state.

“There is no opposition to Scindiaji leading the party in the coming Assembly elections. I have already said that Scindiaji should be the CM candidate,” Mr Nath told reporters at the district headquarters of Guna.

Mr Nath, along with a host of senior Congress leaders, including Mr Scindia, was in Mungaoli town of Guna to pay homage to Congress leader Mahendra Singh Kalukheda who passed away earlier this month.

Given his popularity and the fact that he has been elected nine consecutive times from Chhindawara, Mr Nath, 70, was seen as a strong contender for the chief ministerial post, along with Mr Scindia, who is 46 years old, belongs to the former royal family of Gwalior, and is a close aide of Rahul Gandhi.

However, his statement backing Mr Scindia’s candidature as the state’s potential chief minister appears to have settled the leadership issue.

“I have both political and family relations with Mr Scindia. I have absolutely no problem (declaring Mr Scindia as the Congress’ CM candidate). However, the party high command will take the final decision on the matter”, he told the media.

Mr Nath’s statement seems to have taken party leaders here by surprise.

“Neither Mr Nath nor we can decide who will lead the party in the elections. Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will decide the matter and we all will abide by their decision,” AICC general secretary and former MP chief minister Digvijay Singh told reporters in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. He is on a two-day-visit to the neighbouring state.

MP Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Arun Yadav, also an aspirant for the CM candidate post, echoed Mr Singh. “Only party high command will decide who will lead the party in the polls,” he said.

There is no official word on the party’s chief ministerial candidate from either Mrs Sonia Gandhi or Mr Gandhi.

Interestingly, Mr Nath is touring MP ahead of elections, due by late 2018, and Mr Singh has already announced his six-month journey around Narmada river starting September 30. Although Mr Singh has said that his programme would be apolitical, observers say that he will mobilise public opinion for the party.

Ruling BJP here said it would make no different for the party if the Congress decides to go to polls under Mr Scindia’s leadership. “Mr Scindia was the campaign committee chairman of Congress in MP in the last Assembly elections. But the BJP won hands down by winning 163 of 234 seats in the state,” the BJP spokesman here said.

Tags: jyotiraditya scindia, kamal nath, digvijay singh
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

Asus unveils VivoBook S15 at Rs 59,990 and ZenBook UX430 at Rs 74,990

2

Snake expert lets his own black mamba bite him, films his death after marital breakdown

3

A new era is about to begin for Pakistan cricket, says coach Mickey Arthur

4

After Kangana's allegations, Aditya Pancholi-Zarina Wahab send legal notice to her

5

Here's how you make the perfect pancake, says science

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a 100-foot-tall Durga idol in Guwahati, to Buckingham Palace in Kolkata, India celebrates the autumnal festival of the 10-armed-goddess Durga (Photo: PTI, AP)

Durga Puja celebrates the best in art across nation

The festival

Russia's skyline illuminates with best of audiovisual art in Circle of Light festival

The show brought together the supermodels that Gianni Versace helped create — Carla Bruni, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Helena Christensen. (All Photos: AP)

Donatella Versace pays tribute to brother Gianni at Milan Fashion Week; gets his original supermodels

Over 100 artists from 16 countries compete at International Festival of Circus Art

Over 100 artists perform at International Festival of Circus Art in Belarus

Celebrated all across India, Navratri is a multi-day Hindu festival that takes place in autumn every year. (Photo: AP. PTI)

India gears up to celebrate Navratri 2017

Gucci opens with big bangs, wide shoulders and sequins; while PETA activists condemn the use of leather. (All photos: AP)

Big Bangs theory: Gucci goes back to the 80s for Milan Fashion Week

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham