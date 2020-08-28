Friday, Aug 28, 2020 | Last Update : 04:38 PM IST

  India   All India  28 Aug 2020  In October, India will gets its first Air Defence Command
India, All India

In October, India will gets its first Air Defence Command

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 28, 2020, 10:53 am IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2020, 10:53 am IST

The Air Defence Command (ADC), which will be responsible for protecting country's airspace from air attacks

The ADC is likely to be headed by an Air Force officer.
 The ADC is likely to be headed by an Air Force officer.

New Delhi: Amid the ongoing tensions with China, the department of military affairs under Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has hastened the process of restructuring the armed forces and a new Air Defence Command under the Indian Air Force (IAF) may be set up at Allahabad around the second week of October this year.

The Air Defence Command (ADC), which will be responsible for protecting country's airspace from air attacks through missiles, drones and fighter jets, will have all the air defence assets of Army, Air Force and Navy under its operational command so that there is better co-ordination and quick reaction during an air attack.  

 

The ADC is likely to be headed by an Air Force officer. 

"The work has been hastened to prepare the structure of the command under an Air Force officer. Efforts are being made to put everything together and announce the creation of the air defence command at Prayagraj around the Air Force Day on October 8 this year," government sources were quotes as saying.

The  advance S-400 air defence system that India has bought from Russia will be placed under this command once delivered. China has deployed S-300 against India in Ladakh.

