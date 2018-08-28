'Oxygen level increases when ducks swim in water': Tripura CM's latest statement

"Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture will benefit," he added.

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister, Biplab Deb came out with yet another baffling statement while addressing the inaugural event for a boat race in Rudrasagar in Melaghar, Tripura on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event, he announced that 50,000 ducklings would be given at subsidised rates to families in the area.

While expounding on the benefits of ducks he added, "When ducks swim in water, oxygen level automatically increases in the waterbody. It (oxygen) gets recycled. Fish in the water will get more oxygen. They also benefit from the bird droppings. Thus, pisciculture will benefit and fishes will grow faster, that too in a completely organic way.”

This comment drew flak from several quarters with social media users coming out with a variety of creative and sarcastic retorts.

Some users chose to recapitulate his long list of bizarre comments while others attempted to disprove his belief on scientific grounds. One Twitter user suggested that scientists from around the globe should take heed of Deb's wisdom.

The Tripura CM is well known for statements that have made many think of him as a bit of an odd duck.

In an earlier instance he had rewritten history with claims that Internet and satellite communication had existed in the days of the Mahabharata.

Other memorable gaffes included his statement that former Miss World Diana Hayden did not represent Indian beauty and questioning the "process of judgement" behind her win.

Days after this comment, he had urged the youth of Tripura to not run after government jobs and instead open paan shops or milk cows.

He has also said that Gautam Buddha had walked across India and gone to countries like Japan, Myanmar and Tibet.

Most recently, in July, when asked about lyncing incidents in his state, the Chief Minister declared that "there is a wave of happiness in Tripura".

"You should also enjoy this wave. You should also be happy. Look at my face... I am so happy,” he said. A later statement said that this comment had been taken out of context.