SC raps Gujarat govt for slow trial of rape accused Asaram Bapu

The Supreme Court also asked the Gujarat government to file an affidavit in this regard.

New Delhi: Three days after Dera Sauda Sacha chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh was found guilty of raping two women in 2002, the Supreme Court on Monday slammed the Gujarat government for slow trial in the rape case involving self-styled godman Asaram Bapu.

A bench comprising justices N V Ramanna and Amitava Roy asked the state government why the victim has not been examined till now, reported PTI.

The Supreme Court also asked the Gujarat government to file an affidavit in this regard.