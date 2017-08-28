The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 28, 2017 | Last Update : 06:06 PM IST

India, All India

48 more victims of sexual abuse in Dera, may be killed or scared to testify

AFP
Published : Aug 28, 2017, 5:30 pm IST
Updated : Aug 28, 2017, 5:35 pm IST

The special CBI court on Monday sentenced the controversial spiritual leader to 10 years in prison for raping two of his devotees.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 50, had been convicted on Friday of raping the two women at the sprawling headquarters of his hugely popular Dera Sacha Sauda sect in Haryana, in a case dating back more than 15 years. (Photo: AFP/File)
 Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 50, had been convicted on Friday of raping the two women at the sprawling headquarters of his hugely popular Dera Sacha Sauda sect in Haryana, in a case dating back more than 15 years. (Photo: AFP/File)

Chandigarh: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh’s victims are not happy with the 10-year jail term given to the head of the Dera Sacha Sauda for sexually exploiting them between 1999 and 2001.

Utsav Singh Bains, lawyer for the victims, said he would seek a longer sentence and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation to probe dozens more alleged cases of abuse.

"We will file two appeals shortly. One for enhancement of the punishment and another for further investigation into the case," Bains told AFP by phone.

"We believe there are at least 48 more victims who were sexually abused and who may have been killed or are too scared to come out and testify against Ram Rahim."

The special CBI court on Monday sentenced the controversial spiritual leader to 10 years in prison for raping two of his devotees, days after his followers went on a rampage that left 38 dead.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, 50, had been convicted on Friday of raping the two women at the sprawling headquarters of his hugely popular Dera Sacha Sauda sect in Haryana, in a case dating back more than 15 years.

Self-styled "godman" Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh inspired extraordinary devotion in India, where huge crowds flocked to hear his teachings -- even after he was accused of rape in a high-profile case that ended in conviction.

Singh counted film stars, cricketers and politicians among his legions of supporters. But the most devoted were the vast numbers of ordinary Indians, many of them poor, who flocked to the sprawling headquarters of his controversial sect in the northern Indian state of Haryana to hear his teachings.

There, delirious devotees were said to weep with joy and fall at his feet for blessings.

They called Singh "pitaji", or "revered father", and said his message of living simply and eschewing meat and alcohol had changed their lives. That Singh's own life was far from simple did not seem to matter. The extravagantly-bearded 50-year-old was dubbed the "guru in bling" for his flamboyant wardrobe, which included trousers emblazoned with sequins.

He travelled in a convoy of SUVs, starred in pop videos and even launched his own "Messenger of God" movie franchise in which he performed miracles, preached to thousands and beat up gangsters -- all while singing and dancing.

In the latest, "MSG -- The Warrior Lion Heart", he played a secret agent fighting aliens and UFOs.

That spawned a line of merchandise including T-shirts, caps and other insignia emblazoned with Singh's smiling face.

But the razzmatazz of his showbusiness career concealed a darker side to Singh's story.

In 2002, an anonymous letter was sent to then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee accusing the guru of repeatedly raping the sender and several other women at the headquarters of his sect in Haryana.

A judge asked the Central Bureau of Investigations to look into the accusations, but it took years to trace the alleged victims and it was not until 2007 that two women came forward and filed their complaint.

A local journalist who had covered the case was later killed. Singh still faces a conspiracy charge for alleged involvement, which he denies.

He is also being investigated for allegedly persuading up to 400 of his followers to undergo castration.

Despite the charges he faced, he was courted by politicians eager to win his support -- and by extension that of his many followers.

Recent images showed Singh taking part in a cleanliness drive with the Haryana chief minister, who has been criticised for failing to prevent his supporters from going on a violent rampage after his conviction on Friday.

He had been chosen to head the Dera Sacha Sauda -- a controversial sect that describes itself as pan-religious and has angered Sikhs and Hindus -- as a child and formally took on the role when he was 23.

Despite his larger-than-life public persona, little is known about Singh's personal life.
According to his website, he was born on August 15, 1967, the only child of wealthy parents in western Rajasthan.

"Soon, his parents realised that he wasn't merely a child but the image of the lord. And thus, they never hurt him physically or verbally," says his profile.

Singh is married and has two daughters and a son. In 2009 he adopted one of his female followers, Honeypreet Insan, who reportedly calls herself "papa's angel" and is thought to be his intended successor.

He has sought to portray himself as a social reformer, promoting vegetarianism, campaigning against drug addiction and holding huge blood donation camps.

Tags: dera sacha sauda, sexual exploitation, gurmeet ram rahim singh
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Being the first to board a plane is a bad idea, says study

2

Rare condition leaves 2-year-old girl with a 3 kg arm

3

Kapil does it again, fails to turn up for shoot with Baadshaho team, Ajay and co walk out

4

Turns out, 80-year-olds as street-smart as 18-year-olds

5

50 and out as Floyd Mayweather stops brave Conor McGregor

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Nepalese Hindu women observe a day-long fast and pray for their husbands and for a happy married life. (Photo:AP)

Teej celebrations in Nepal see women throng to Pashupatinath Temple

A platform for local designers, KLFW is seen, among others, as a place to promote local designs to the international market. (Photo: AP)

Designers promote indigenous flavours at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week

Images from around India as country gears up to celebrating birth of the elephant-headed god. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Ganesh Chaturthi, 2017: Bappa prepares for his annual show

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham