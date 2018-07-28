Yogi govt to dole out sops to OBCs, dalits in big way

The importance being given to OBCs and dalits is, apparently, designed to blunt the impact of the SP-BSP alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Lucknow: Pushing forward its agenda for OBCs and dalits, the BJP in Uttar Pradesh is now preparing to nominate the maximum number of leaders from these communities to various commissions and corporations.

The importance being given to OBCs and dalits is, apparently, designed to blunt the impact of the SP-BSP alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP is also planning to hold meetings at booth levels where OBC and dalit leaders will be given responsibility and positions with the intentions of developing leadership at the lowest level within each community.

A party functionary said, “The scales are tilted towards upper castes at the moment. The chief minister is a Thakur and state president is a Brahmin. The deputy chief minister (Dinesh Sharma) is also a Brahmin. Top positions in the administration also rest with upper castes. We need to reach out to OBCs and dalits and giving them positions in the corporations and commissions are the only option”.

These posts enjoy the perks given to ministers of state and, in some cases, Cabinet ministers. The list has almost been finalised in consultation with Sangh and party leaders and the appointments will be announced next month. There are about 120 commissions and corporations in the state and the Yogi Adityanath government has made only about half a dozen appointments so far and most of the appointees belong to OBC and dalit castes.

For instance, Baburam Nishad is the chairman of the OBC Financial Development Corporation, while B.L. Varma is chairman of the UP State Construction and Infra-structure Development Corporation.