WB CM to continue Delhi trip as per schedule despite event cancelled in DU

AITMC supporter said BJP and RSS are trying to suppress chief minister's moves since she is giving them a tough time.

New Delhi: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is all set to visit the capital on Tuesday and carry ahead with programmes scheduled earlier, despite the cancellation of an event at Delhi university's St. Stephen's College on August 1.

According to report, the college cancelled the event due to protocol reasons.

Speaking to ANI, All India Trinamool Congress (AITMC) supporter on condition of anonymity said that the August 1 event was cancelled due to saffron pressure. He also stated that both the BJP and RSS are trying to suppress the chief minister's moves since she is giving them a tough time.

"First the Vivekananda event in Chicago, then the China visit and now the St.Stephens (programme)! Mamata Banerjee is giving the BJP-RSS sleepless nights. Let them keep trying, she cannot be silenced. The Bengal Chief Minister's trip to Delhi is on schedule. She will be the chief guest at the Love your Neighbour conference organised by the Catholic Bishops Conference on August 31," the TMC supporter said.

There have been several clashes between the BJP and the AITMC workers on different issues such as demonetisation, GST, etc since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014.

Recently, the chief minister launched a scathing attack on the Centre over mob lynching incidents. She said that the ruling dispensation is creating "Talibanis among people".