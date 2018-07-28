The Asian Age | News

Killing in name of cow could lead to another partition: PDP lawmaker Muzaffar Baig

PTI
Published : Jul 28, 2018, 7:26 pm IST
Updated : Jul 28, 2018, 7:25 pm IST

Baig said PDP had allied with BJP not for power but to ensure that justice was done to Muslims across country and to the Kashmiri people.

'We allied with the BJP so that they can trust Muslims. We allied with the BJP so that justice is done to Muslims and Kashmiris and talks with Pakistan can take place,' Baig added. (Photo: ANI)
 (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Senior PDP leader and Lok Sabha member from Baramulla Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Saturday warned of another partition of India if lynching of Muslims over cow-smuggling allegations were not stopped forthwith.

He was addressing a rally to mark the People's Democratic Party's (PDP) 19th foundation day in Srinagar.

Referring to the incidents of mob killings in the name of cow vigilantism, Baig said, "We want to appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that killing of Muslims in the name of cow be stopped. One partition has already taken place in 1947, (but) more could take place if these continue."

He said the PDP had allied with the BJP not for power but to ensure that justice was done to Muslims across the country and to the Kashmiri people.

"We allied with the BJP so that they can trust Muslims. We allied with the BJP so that justice is done to Muslims and Kashmiris and talks with Pakistan can take place," he added.

Tags: muzaffar baig, mob lynching, cow vigilantism, pm modi
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

