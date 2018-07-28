33 dead, including university students, as bus skids off Mumbai-Goa highway

Bus carrying staff of Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Agriculture University skids off en route Mahabaleshwar.

33 people, including students, were killed when a bus with 34 people on board fell off a mountain road in Ambenali Ghat, in Raigad district of Maharashtra. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Mumbai: 33 people, including students, were killed when a bus with 34 people on board fell off a mountain road in Ambenali Ghat, in Raigad district of Maharashtra today.

"Thirty-three people travelling in bus killed after it falls into gorge in Raigad district of Maharashtra," Collector Vijay Suryawanshi told news agency PTI.

The bus was carrying staff members of Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth Agriculture University (Dapoli), who were going for a picnic to Mahabaleshwar when the accident took place.

The bus skidded off the road while passing through the mountainous region and fell into a 250-300 feet deep gorge.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are currently at the accident site and carrying out the relief and rescue work.

The stretch of the highway in the Western Ghats where the bus accident occurred today had been witnessing heavy rain for the past few days.

State minister Vinod Tawde tweeted, "30 people, including students of Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth, were fatally injured after a bus falls down a mountain road on Mumbai-Goa highway near Raigad. Rescue operation underway. Instructed officials on prompt action."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the bus accident. "Pained by the loss of lives due to a bus accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones," PM Modi tweeted.

"I'm sorry to hear about the terrible bus accident in Raigad, Maharashtra in which a large number of people have been killed and many others injured. I appeal to Congress party workers in the area to provide all possible assistance to the injured and families of those who have died," Congress president Rahul Gandhi tweeted.