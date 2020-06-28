Sunday, Jun 28, 2020 | Last Update : 01:33 PM IST

96th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

529,860

20,132

Recovered

310,205

14,229

Deaths

16,111

414

  India   All India  28 Jun 2020  2 more MLAs test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra
India, All India

2 more MLAs test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 28, 2020, 11:57 am IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2020, 11:57 am IST

Earlier, three Maharashtra ministers including Congress’ Ashok Chavan, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive

Representative Image (PTI)
 Representative Image (PTI)

Mumbai: As the Covid-19 cases continue to rise in Maharashtra, two more MLAs one each from BJP and Congress have tested positive for the coronavirus. The 40-year-old BJP legislator is from Bhiwandi in Thane district, whereas the Congress MLA is from Nanded district.

The BJP MLA had distributed food and vehicles for migrant labourers in his constituency. He is presently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Mulund after he complained of fever, cold and cough. His test report has come positive. His family and staff have been quarantined.

 

The Congress MLA, who was feeling uneasy since Friday, had tested himself in a private hospital in Nanded. His coronavirus report came positive. “The legislator is undergoing treatment at a private hospital. He had come in contact with a local corporator, who was a Covid positive patient,” the official said.

Earlier, three Maharashtra ministers including Congress’ Ashok Chavan, NCP’s Jitendra Awhad and Dhananjay Munde had tested positive. All three have been discharged from the hospital after recovery.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus case tally rises to 1,59,133 with 5,318 new patients detected, death toll reaches 7,273 with 167 new fatalities. The increase in cases surpassed Friday's one-day highest figure of 5,024, said a state health official. 4,430 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered coronavirus patients in the state to 84,245

Tags: mumbai coronavirus, covid-19 cases, coronavirus in maharashtra, mlas, coronavirus positive
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

