In video, Yogi Adityanath politely says no to wearing skull cap at Kabir mausoleum

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath refuses to wear karakul, a fur skull cap, when he visited Sant Kabir's Mazar in Magahar on Wednesday. (Photo" Screengrab | Twitter | ANI)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath refused to wear karakul, a fur skull cap, when he visited Sant Kabir's Mazar in Magahar on Wednesday.

Khadim Hussain, caretaker of the mausoleum in Sant Kabir Nagar, said he had offered the cap but the Yogi Adityanath refused politely. "He was smiling while saying no to me," Hussain said.

The caretaker later asked him to hold the cap in his hand, which the chief minister agreed to.

Yogi Adityanath was in Kabir's Math to review arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on Thursday on the mystic poet-saint's birth 500th death anniversary.

In 2011, Narendra Modi had refused to wear a skull cap offered to him by a cleric during a fast for social harmony in Ahmedabad, he however, accepted a shawl instead.