Government to sell Air India’s iconic building in Mumbai

Air India’s 23-storey building at Nariman Point, Mumbai, which was also once the airline’s headquarters, is a prime property and is likely to fetch high valuations. The proposal to sell the building to state-owned Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) also comes after the government’s efforts of Air India strategic disinvestment failed to take off. The Prime Minister has given his in-principle approval for the proposed sale, sources said.