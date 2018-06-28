The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jun 28, 2018 | Last Update : 07:42 PM IST

India, All India

Cong statements on surgical strikes would 'gladden hearts of terrorists': BJP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 28, 2018, 5:59 pm IST
Updated : Jun 28, 2018, 5:59 pm IST

'Does the Congress believe there was a surgical strike or not?', questions Ravi Shankar Prasad.

'They say BJP is politicising surgical strikes... Please tell me, which election is happening now, or in the near future? There are no elections at the moment,' Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 'They say BJP is politicising surgical strikes... Please tell me, which election is happening now, or in the near future? There are no elections at the moment,' Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday attacked the Congress over allegations that the surgical strikes by the Army in September 2016 were being "shamelessly politicised" to win votes.

"To what extent will the Congress stoop for the sake of political partisanship? Does the Congress believe there was a surgical strike or not? Are they saying the video is fake? Do they think the surgical strike was right or not?" questioned Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

He said that the Congress party's statements would "gladden the hearts of terrorists and their patrons across the border".

As a video of the surgical strikes emerged on Wednesday, the Congress accused the ruling BJP of trying to score political points using the footage of the Army's action against terror launch pads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

Read: 2016 surgical strike video out, shows how Indian Army destroyed terror camps in PoK

"They say the BJP is politicising surgical strikes... Please tell me, which election is happening now, or in the near future? There are no elections at the moment," Prasad said.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala had earlier said the BJP "shamelessly" used the surgical strikes for their benefit during the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh in 2017.

"Prime Minister Modi's government is exploiting the slogan of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' and trying to win votes using Surgical Strikes. The nation wants to ask them, did Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh boast of the success of army operations during their tenure, just like them?" Surjewala said.

"The nation needs to be cautioned, whenever Modi Government starts failing, whenever Amit Shah's BJP start losing, they misuse the valour of the Army for their political benefit," the Congress leader alleged.

Also Read: BJP 'shamelessly politicising' 2016 surgical strikes for votes: Congress

The strikes were carried out by the Army in response to the terror attack on an Army camp in Uri in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 18 soldiers were killed.

Tags: ravi shankar prasad, bjp, congress, surgical strike
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Woman mortified after mum-in-law discovered sex toy in laundry

2

Dwayne Johnson starrer 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle 2' gets release date

3

Exchange books for coffee at this Mumbai coffee shop

4

Man born without penis to get £50k bionic manhood, first erection will last 10 days

5

Gossip Tax: Now pay up for using Facebook, WhatsApp from July 1

more

Editors' Picks

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

Kangana Ranaut shops in UK amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot.

Kangana Ranaut goes on shopping spree amidst Mental Hai Kya shoot

The film's producer Karan Johar was trolled when he had shared Akshay Kumar's look to announce Parineeti Chopra's name.

Despite grand welcome to Kesari, Parineeti gets lesser screen than Akshay Kumar

Salman Khan in screenshots from the video.

Watch: Salman is adorable in Boom Floss challenge, Katrina laughs, Daisy teases

Katrina Kaif's dance video.

Video: Katrina Kaif dances to Sheila Ki Jawaani with Swag Se Swagat steps

more

ALSO FROMLife

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Hundreds of Hindu holy men perform rituals at the temple for the four day long festival. This mela is also known as Ameti or Tantric fertility festival since it is closely associated with Tantric Shakti cult prevalent in eastern parts of India.

Holy men descend to Guwahati for Ambubachi festival

Hats are a compulspory accessory at the posh 5-day racing event in England which sees a flurry of fashion at the event. (Photos: AP)

Here are the most fabulous hats from the Royal Ascot

Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. (Photo: AFP)

Muslims prepare to mark end of Ramadan

Some restaurants and markets in Mexico City offer pre-Hispanic dishes such as crickets, jumiles (small edible bugs), escamoles (ant eggs) and acociles (small fresh water shrimps). (Photo: AFP)

Markets in Mexico offer unusual pre-Hispanic dishes

Spaniards celebrate ancient sport bullfighting. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds of Spaniards attend Corpus bullfighting festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham