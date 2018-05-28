Terror and talks do not go together: Sushma Swaraj on peace with Pak

Swaraj said that its not like India is not ready for the talks, but it is not possible to do so if the terror on the border continues.

New Delhi: Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on Monday addressed the media on completion of 4 years of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

On the occassion, Swaraj also released a book on the achievements of the Ministry of External Affairs over the course of her tenure.

"90,000 people from Indian community have been rescued from various places. In his visits to many countries, PM has saved many people from severe punishments. Today, Indians living overseas are living peacefully," Swaraj said, also pointing out that it was shocking how the previous government did not visit any countries.

"When we formed our govt, we thought that we will cover all the 192 countries present at the UN, for ministerial level talks. And, we have covered 186 countries already," she added.

On relations with Pakistan and possibilities of peace, she said that its not like India is not ready for the talks, but it is not possible to do so if the terror on the border continues.

"Terror and talks cannot go together, be it post elections(Pakistan general elections scheduled for July 25) or even before. Jab seema par janaze uth rahe hon,to baatcheet ki awaaz acchi nahi lagti (When soldiers are dying at the border, voices calling for discussion do not seem fit)," she said.

Swaraj also responded to questions on Pakistan's Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018, which alters the status of the region.

"The answer we got in response of what happened with Gilgit Baltistan Order 2018. was laughabale. They tried to teach us history. Pakistan always distorts history & doesn't believe in law. Only thing thing I felt while reading their answer was, 'look who's talking'," she said.