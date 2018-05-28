The Asian Age | News

MP: Dejected husband records statement on phone before killing self

PTI
Published : May 28, 2018, 11:54 am IST
Updated : May 28, 2018, 11:52 am IST

As per the video statement, Tulsidas Patel married the woman in the court on April 19, and later again at a temple.

Tulsidas Patel (28) allegedly committed suicide at Ganj village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on May 25 by consuming poison. (photo: File)
 Tulsidas Patel (28) allegedly committed suicide at Ganj village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on May 25 by consuming poison. (photo: File)

Chhatarpur (MP): A man, dejected because his ‘wife’ dumped him, allegedly ended his life after recording his last statement on mobile phone, police said.

Tulsidas Patel (28) allegedly committed suicide at Ganj village in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur district on May 25 by consuming poison.

In the video found in his mobile phone, he is purportedly seen saying that he and his lover, who is a medical practitioner, had a court marriage, and he even sold his house to raise funds so that she could set up a clinic.

After all this, she broke off the relationship, Patel is seen stating in the video, apparently shot in ‘selfie’ mode of the mobile camera.

KK Khaneja, in-charge of Bamitha police station, said the police were yet to receive the autopsy report, and action would be taken if the offence of abetment of suicide is established after the probe is complete.

Patel had sent the video to his brother-in-law before committing suicide, the officer said.

As per the video statement, he married the woman in the court on April 19, and later again at a temple.

He gave her Rs 2 lakh, raised by selling his house, to set up a clinic, Patel purportedly claimed in the video.

However, the woman began to avoid him and finally told him that her family members were planning to marry her off to another man, he said.

He was incapable of fighting with her relatives, and therefore he was taking the extreme step, he purportedly said, adding that police can find photographic and documentary evidence of their marriage at his house.

Location: India, Madhya Pradesh

