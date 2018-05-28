CBSE Class 10 results to be declared by 4 pm tomorrow

More than 16,38,420 candidates registered for the Class 10 exam conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.

Students can check their result on the official websites of the board. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the result of Class 10 board exam on May 29 by 4pm.

Anil Swarup, Secretary School Education, HRD Ministry, announced this in a tweet on Monday.

Students can check their result on the official websites of the board: www.cbse.nic.in and www.cbseresults.nic.in after the result is out.

Students will also be able to check their result on Google by searching for CBSE Class 10 result. They will have to fill in the required details to login and check their results.

Around 28 lakh students registered to appear for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year.

More than 16,38,420 candidates registered for the Class 10 exam conducted at 4,453 centres across India and 78 centres abroad.

Steps to check CBSE Class 10 exam results 2018:

1. Visit the official websites of CBSE - cbse.nic.in or cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on the link for result 2018

3. Enter the required details correctly

4. Click on submit

5. Result will be displayed on screen

6. Take down a print of the result