The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, May 28, 2018 | Last Update : 04:09 PM IST

India, All India

AIADMK expells Hari Prabhakaran for calling journalists ‘dogs’ in his tweet

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 28, 2018, 2:38 pm IST
Updated : May 28, 2018, 2:37 pm IST

AIADMK's IT wing member disrespected journalists who were reporting from Tuticorin where anti-Sterlite protests took place.

‘Street dogs who shout for biscuits will be tied on the gate rather than allowing them inside’, Hari Prabhakaran tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/@Hariadmk)
 ‘Street dogs who shout for biscuits will be tied on the gate rather than allowing them inside’, Hari Prabhakaran tweeted. (Photo: Twitter/@Hariadmk)

Chennai: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Monday expelled its IT wing member, Hari Prabhakaran, from all party posts hours after he posted a tweet disrespecting journalists.

According to reports, the AIADMK released a statement saying the disciplinary action taken towards Prabhakaran is for acting against the interest of the party and bringing a bad name to it.

In his shocking tweet, Hari Prabhakaran has allegedly compared journalists, who were reporting from Tuticorin where anti-Sterlite protests took place, to street dogs.

His tweet, which came in response to journalists criticising the authorities in Tuticorin for not allowing them to accompany Tamil Nadu deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam on his hospital visits to meet those injured in police firing.

‘Street dogs who shout for biscuits will be tied on the gate rather than allowing them inside’, Hari Prabhakaran tweeted.

(Photo: screengrab)(Photo: screengrab)

However, he later deleted the tweet and tendered an apology.

Six days after the violence and police firing in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin -- in which 13 protesters demanding closure of the Sterlite copper smelting plant died -Panneerselvam on Monday visited the injured people and their families at a local hospital in Tuticorin.

The media was not allowed in after the ruling AIADMK faced public embarrassment on Sunday when mother of one of the survivors confronted a visiting minister and asked him why the government cannot announce the closure of Sterlite copper plant.

Also Read: Minister faces anger of Sterlite protester's mother, video goes viral

Tags: o panneerselvam, aiadmk, hari prabhakaran
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

6 jewellery pieces that you should be wearing this summer

2

'He thinks he is 9': Shah Rukh Khan has adorable wish for AbRam on his 5th birthday

3

Amazon Alexa sends recorded private conversation to another user

4

Bizarre: Half human-half chicken embryos created in lab

5

Faizabad village sets example of Hindu-Muslim communal harmony

more

Editors' Picks

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor at GQ Awards. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Watch: Did Deepika just invite Anil Kapoor for her and Ranveer’s wedding?

A still from Phir Hera Pheri

Hera Pheri 3 is on, and it’s expected to be Total Dhamaal with Akshay, Suniel, Paresh

Suhana Khan before her birthday. (Photo: Twitter)

Happy birthday Suhana Khan: Why she's best friend material and actor Bollywood needs

Tara Sutaria, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in a still from 'Padmaavat' and Sara Ali Khan at an event.

Step away Sara, Student Of The Year 2 Tara just bagged Arjun Reddy with Shahid

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Monastery of Fitero is a Cistercian monastery located at Fitero, Navarre, Spain, on the banks of the Alhama River. (Photos: AP)

Devotees dress up to participate in the Fitero pilgrimage honouring Virgin Mary

From wild horses in Australia to lions licking ice in Pakistan and one-horned rhinos in India, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

The River Ganges is considered to be the most sacred and holiest of rivers for Hindus. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

Hindus worship the mighty Ganga across India

The four-day festival, the dates of which change slightly each year, is a popular attraction for both tourists and locals - many of whom take the opportunity to dig for shell fish and collect seaweed. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend Jindo Sea Parting festival in South Korea

The Bun Festival which began as ritual for fishing communities to pray for safety became a showcase of traditional Chinese culture. Cheung Chau's Bun Festival, which draws thousands of locals and tourists alike is staged to mark the Eighth day of the Fourth Month, in the Chinese calendar which coincides with the local celebration of Buddha's Birthday. (Photos: AP)

In China Bun Festival celebrated to scare away evil spirits

The Chelsea flower show, held annually in the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, opens to the public on May 22. (Photo: AFP)

Chelsea Flower Show: Students showcase Indian culture through dance in five-day fest

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham