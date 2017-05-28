The Asian Age | News

Proud all religions in world exist here: PM extends Ramazan wishes on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes on the beginning of the holy month of Islamic calendar, Ramazan and said he is proud that all religions in the world exist in India.

"Importance is given to prayer, spirituality and charity during this month. We are very lucky that our ancestors made such rituals, that today Indian can be proud of its diversity. The diversity of the nation is our strength," he said in his 32nd 'Mann Ki Baat' address.

The Prime Minister further said that both theists and atheists co-exist in this country and that we have learnt to co-exist peacefully with each other without any issues.

Modi also paid homage to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary. He said he was extremely happy to see young people taking interest in lives of country’s freedom fighters, who spent their lives in jail.

As June 5 is celebrated as World Environmental Day, the prime minister urged the nation to protect and preserve the nature. He asked the people to come forward to make the world a better place to live in.

“Connecting with nature means connecting with ourselves, if we do so then we nurture a better planet,” Modi said.

