Liquor sale: 69 policemen suspended in Bihar

Possession, consumption and dealing or conniving to sell liquor is a criminal offence under Bihar’s prohibition law.

Patna: The state government has started taking extreme measures to ensure that chief minister Nitish Kumar’s ambitious prohibition law is strictly followed.

Within a fortnight over 69 policemen, including SHO level officials, have been suspended for their inability to control sale and consumption of liquor in their area.

The action comes as part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal liquor trade and consumption after chief minister recently held a review meeting with all district level officials.

According to police headquarters records here, action against 38 police officials and 31 junior level policemen have been taken after they were found conniving with local liquor mafia in order to help them in their illegal business.

“Not only criminal cases have been registered but disciplinary action is also being initiated against such policemen who have been found conniving with liquor mafia here. No one will be spared if they are caught violating liquor ban rules in Bihar”, ADG (HQ) S.K. Singhal said.

